Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.90.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

