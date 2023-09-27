Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teleflex by 526.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $199.94 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.95 and a 200-day moving average of $239.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

