Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $47,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

