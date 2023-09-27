Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.91.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

