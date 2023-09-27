Xponance Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 9,439.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,812,000 after acquiring an additional 702,591 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.17.

Nordson Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $216.25 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $253.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

