Xponance Inc. Sells 1,930 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,504 shares of company stock worth $21,759,505. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

