Xponance Inc. Sells 2,228 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,303 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FMC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 1.3 %

FMC opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

