Xponance Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Celanese Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

