Xponance Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.75 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -625.00%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.