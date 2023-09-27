Xponance Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of TAP opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

