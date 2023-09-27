Xponance Inc. Takes $1.94 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 245,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NU by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,228,000 after buying an additional 10,819,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NU by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NU by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NU Stock Down 1.9 %

NU stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.