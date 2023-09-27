Xponance Inc. Trims Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,526,000 after acquiring an additional 383,885 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.