Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

