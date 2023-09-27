Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $304,643.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,938.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

