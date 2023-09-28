10,085 Shares in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,372,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 381,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 368,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $673.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,661,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at $99,661,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.