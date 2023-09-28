115,228 Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 86,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.