11,590 Shares in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $239.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.