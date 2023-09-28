11,600 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $62,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,332 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $28,182,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 400.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $97.38 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $113.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.