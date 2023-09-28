1,753 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

In related news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,940,256 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ELF opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

