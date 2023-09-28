17,989 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after purchasing an additional 348,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 1,387,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.