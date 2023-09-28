2,234 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBC. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $40,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $233.32 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $256.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average is $221.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $387.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,846 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.20.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

