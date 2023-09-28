237,638 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 237,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Frontline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Frontline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Frontline plc has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.29.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.46 million. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.47%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

