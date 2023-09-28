62,100 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 62,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $827,687.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $827,687.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $618,510.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,499 shares in the company, valued at $329,663.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

