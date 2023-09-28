9,400 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.13. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PII

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.