Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Head to Head Analysis

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brera shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Brera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $969.80 million 0.94 $74.10 million $0.62 17.21 Brera $170,000.00 67.06 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Brera.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Accel Entertainment and Brera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Brera.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 4.86% 43.33% 9.22% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Brera on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to location partners that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

