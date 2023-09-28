Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Shares Up 0.2%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.57. 18,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 29,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,936 shares during the period. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

