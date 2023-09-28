Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider Eddie Johnson Purchases 21,174 Shares of Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Eddie Johnson acquired 21,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £41,077.56 ($50,161.88).

Shares of LON AMS opened at GBX 196 ($2.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £425.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,177.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 165.60 ($2.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.50 ($3.72). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 231.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,222.22%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.54) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

