AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Shares Up 0.8%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.14. 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 759.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

