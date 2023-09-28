AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,068 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DocuSign by 203.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 484.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.06, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

