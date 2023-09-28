Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. Bank of America downgraded Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agiliti from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $443,408.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,140,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $443,408.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,140,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,705.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,202 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,673,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 401,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 322,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a P/E ratio of 329.16, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33. Agiliti has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $20.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

