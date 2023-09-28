Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Trading Up 0.7%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.11. 76,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 110,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLG. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Allego in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allego from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Allego alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALLG

Allego Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Allego

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allego by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allego during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Allego

(Get Free Report)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.