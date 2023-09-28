AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ATMC opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATMC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,942,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

