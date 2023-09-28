ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Trading Up 0.4%

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.08. Approximately 2,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

