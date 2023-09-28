Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 54.75%. The company had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

