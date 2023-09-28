Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 54.75%. The company had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter.
Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend
About Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alvopetro Energy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.