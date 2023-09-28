Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.