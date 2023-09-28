Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $180.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.30.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

