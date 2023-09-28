AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

NYSE AMC opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $393.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.89. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $7,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $6,406,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 295.6% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,760,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.