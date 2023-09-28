American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Shares Up 0.1%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 2,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

American Conservative Values ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

Institutional Trading of American Conservative Values ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter.

American Conservative Values ETF Company Profile

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

