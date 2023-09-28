American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,929,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Premium Mining Stock Performance
American Premium Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About American Premium Mining
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Premium Mining
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.