Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.86. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $144,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $78,934.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 914,009 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,957.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $144,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,466 shares of company stock worth $1,654,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

