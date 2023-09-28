Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

