Analyzing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and EnerSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 EnerSys 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.68%. EnerSys has a consensus price target of $126.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.80%. Given NeoVolta’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than EnerSys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeoVolta and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.11% -36.30% EnerSys 5.69% 16.17% 7.05%

Volatility & Risk

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and EnerSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million 22.42 -$2.64 million ($0.08) -29.25 EnerSys $3.71 billion 1.04 $175.81 million $5.11 18.48

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EnerSys beats NeoVolta on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

