Analyzing RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.9% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Plug Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A -35.87% -1.05% Plug Power -95.15% -20.27% -14.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RMG Acquisition Corp. III and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RMG Acquisition Corp. III and Plug Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A Plug Power $879.84 million 5.29 -$724.01 million ($1.43) -5.41

RMG Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plug Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and Plug Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Plug Power 0 8 12 0 2.60

Plug Power has a consensus target price of $18.07, suggesting a potential upside of 133.74%. Given Plug Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Plug Power beats RMG Acquisition Corp. III on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; Liquefaction systems; and Electrolyzers that are hydrogen generators optimized for clean hydrogen production. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

