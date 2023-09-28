AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,678 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after buying an additional 1,625,854 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,347,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,847,000 after buying an additional 263,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,579,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,593,000 after buying an additional 213,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

AU opened at $16.63 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

