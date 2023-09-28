APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $57.00 at Bank of America

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $121,788,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of APA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

