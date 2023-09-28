Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $102,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 37,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

