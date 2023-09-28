Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.83. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

