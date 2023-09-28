Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

AAPL opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

