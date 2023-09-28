Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,508 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 478,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $92,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 265,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.4% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

AAPL opened at $170.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.