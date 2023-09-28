Apple’s (AAPL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

AAPL opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.83. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

